New App: Casino Station - Global Ranking

Eve-sense Inc. (President and CEO: Kousuke Shimizu; hereafter, "Eve-sense") is pleased to present information on "Casino Station - Global Ranking", along with the start of preregistration.
Our product is a full-fledged casino game that is irresistible to casino lovers while sticking to what makes these games great. It features everything from roulette, bingo and table games to slots and dog races, and allows players to use casino coins to play regular (non-casino) games as well. Enjoy over 100 different games of chance and listen to a magnificent orchestral soundtrack while competing in the rankings with players from all over the world!
Casino Station is a game where you're not just trying to earn more coins, but where you're also able to use those coins to enjoy different games. We're looking forward to you taking this opportunity to register with Casino Station!
