New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $155,000 investment to Eco-West Canada to install 31 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Winnipeg and several rural municipalities in southern Manitoba.

The new chargers will encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by providing Manitobans more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and play. Eco-West Canada and the municipalities also invested in the project, bringing the total cost to $356,000.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available. This includes helping establish a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment also supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesse purchasing them.







These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for ZEV purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is committed to working collaboratively with local organizations to achieve Canada's goal of net zero by 2050. Eco-West's infrastructure project will make EV charging easier and more accessible for Manitobans while helping to reduce their carbon footprint."

Terry Duguid

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"The implementation of this regional project will involve a wide range of Manitoba expertise in terms of products and services. Our goal is to maximize the economic benefits for the various municipal partners and the province as a whole."

Dany Robidoux

Executive Director, Eco-West Canada

