[March 16, 2021] New ISACA Certification Helps Students and Career Changers Build IT Knowledge and Hands-On Skills to Thrive in IT Jobs

Those seeking a strong foundation in IT knowledge and hands-on experience to set themselves apart as they seek technology jobs can now earn the new Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA) certification from global IT professional association and learning organization ISACA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005796/en/ As the need for skilled technology professionals continues to grow, the IT field presents numerous promising career paths for young professionals, recent graduates and career-changers. ISACA's new Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA) credential - which includes certificates in Computing Fundamentals, Networks and Infrastructure Fundamentals, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, Data Science Fundamentals and Software Development Fundamentals - prepares aspiring professionals for entry into an array of IT fields. (Graphic: Business Wire)



A dynamic addition to ISACA's globally recognized credentials, ITCA offers students, recent graduates, those new to the IT profession or professionals seeking a career change with a flexible, hybrid format comprised of traditional knowledge-based learning and performance-based learning through live labs in a virtual environment. The certification can be achieved at one's own pace by completing all the following modular certificates that focus on different domain areas in IT: Computing Fundamentals

Networks and Infrastructure Fundamentals

Cybersecurity Fundamentals

Software Development Fundamentals

Data Science Fundamentals "A key part of ISACA's commitment to providing tools for lifelong learning is supporting professionals at every stage of their career journey, including in that critical period at the very beginning-whether they are new graduates or professionals seeking to make a career change to IT," says David Samuelson, ISACA CEO. "We are proud to be able to serve this new generation of IT professionals and thought leaders, including those transitioning their careers due to the pandemic, by helping them differentiate and elevate themselves as they enter the job market and start their careers."

With ITCA, young professionals, students or recent graduates with degrees in IT or computer science, and those seeking a job change can prepare themselves for in-demand jobs like computer systems administrator, technical support specialist, database administrator, systems engineer, applications developer, front-end web developer, and quality assurance analyst. The certification can also serve more experienced audit, security or governance professionals looking to enhance their understanding of foundational IT concepts. "Working within the IT industry presents so many amazing opportunities for recent graduates, young professionals and career-changers," says Daisy Jardine-Viner, recruitment specialist, NDK Infosec. "It's a constantly evolving and in-demand hiring environment that offers the chance to work at the forefront of technology." The ITCA program offers study guides, self-paced training courses, performance-based labs, and exams for each certificate, available at discounted rates to ISACA members. Once all five exams are completed, the candidate can apply to become ITCA certified. For more information about ITCA, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/itca. Learn more about ISACA's other credentials at www.isaca.org/credentialing. About ISACA For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has been equipping individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005796/en/

