[March 16, 2021] News Media Canada Calls for Applications for Local Journalism Initiative 2021-2022

News Media Canada is inviting news media organizations to submit applications for the Local Journalism Initiative, which provides funding to hire reporters to cover civic issues and institutions in underserved communities across Canada. Created by the Government of Canada, the Local Journalism Initiative is a five-year program that supports the creation of original civic journalism relevant to the diverse needs of people living in news deserts and areas of news poverty in Canada. Print and digital news media organizations may to apply to News Media Canada, including French-language media in Quebec, English-language media in the rest of Canada, and Indigenous media across the country. Applications may be submitted for new project proposals, as well as renewal of existing projects previously funded under News Media Canada. The call for applications follows the Government of Canada's renewal of News Media Canada's role as an administrator organization for the Local Journalism Initiative for the remaining three years of the Initiative. In 2021-2022, News Media Canada intends to provide funding for a minimum of 97 LJI reporters on contracts with terms of up to 12 months. Of these, 88 reporters will be allocated on a regional model based on population, and 9 reporters to Indigenous media. LJI reporters will cover civic insttutions such as courthouses, city halls, band councils, school boards, Parliament or provincial legislatures. Their stories will help citizens know what is going on where they live and will be shared with accredited media organizations across the country.



Applications will be accepted until March 26, 2021, via email. For more information on eligibility criteria and to download the application form and guidelines, visit the Local Journalism Initiative website at www.localjournalisminitiative.ca.

About News Media Canada News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of trusted titles in every province and territory. News Media Canada is an advocate in public policy for daily and community media outlets and contributes to the ongoing evolution of the news media industry by raising awareness and promoting the benefits of news media across all platforms.

