[March 16, 2021] New Virtual Coaching Specialization from the National Academy of Sports Medicine is the First Online Training Program to Earn International Accreditation

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the world leader in fitness certifications, launched their Virtual Coaching Specialization (NASM-VCS) that prepares Personal Trainers with the skills, tools, and strategies to operate a successful virtual coaching business. This 100% online program is the first in the industry to receive international accreditation through the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and EuropeActive. "We are delighted that the NASM Virtual Training Specialisation course is the first course to be accredited against the EuropeActive 'Online Provision of Fitness Services' lifelong learning qualification," said Julian Berriman, Director Professional Standards Committee with EuropeActive. "As fitness trainers look to maximize the opportunities presented by offering clients their services online it is vital that they provide these services professionally and within an established scope of practice. In accrediting their course against the European standard, NASM is taking a lead in the provision of quality assured training in this important area." "This revolutionary and easy-to-use program was developed in direct response to the changing needs of today's Fitness Professionals," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. "It provides all the knowledge and resources personal trainers and instructors need to transition their coaching businesses online, where they can continue their important work by transforming the lives of more and more cients around the world."



Through NASM's Virtual Coaching Specialization, Fitness Professionals will learn valuable and actionable new skills, including: How to conduct and modify fitness assessments online.

How to cue clients in a virtual environment.

How to run a business digitally with effective sales and marketing strategies. "Virtual personal training and nutrition coaching is here to stay. If you aren't online, you're at the back of the line," said Keridon McMahon, a Certified Personal Trainer based in Houston, Texas. "Personal training careers go far beyond gym walls, and with the NASM Virtual Training Specialization course, you'll be thoroughly prepared to launch your business and take it next level - virtually!"

NASM's Virtual Coaching Specialization is available online in the United States at NASM.org and internationally through the NASM Premier Global website. About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Trainer program along with major bundles including, NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, Online Health Coach, and more. For more information, visit NASM.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005072/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]