Momentum Telecom Awarded 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom, a leading global provider of cloud voice, managed network, and unified communications solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named their Microsoft Teams and Momentum Mobility solutions as a 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner presented by TMCnet. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic. "As businesses increasingly adopt a remote work setup for their current and future environment, the need will continue to grow for tools and technology to keep employees safe and connected," said Chuck Piazza, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Momentum Telecom. "Momentum is proud to be honored as a Remote Work Pioneer and to enable businesses to continue moving forward and thrive amidst challenging circumstances." Momentum's Mobility and Voice-enabled Microsoft Teams with native direct-routing, enable employees to stay connected and be present no matter their location. In addition to providing a geo-redundant voice network, regardless of the device, these solutions enable businesses to integrate with a multitude of additional Momentum services including IVR, Contact Center, Call Reporting, and more. "Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Momentum Telecom as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Momentum is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends." The 2021 TMCnet Remote work Pioneer Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal



About Momentum Telecom Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About TMC Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet Momentum Telecom Contact: Angie Goldberg

