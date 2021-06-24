[March 16, 2021] New Consumer Survey: CTV Ads Trigger Sales, Especially Among Younger Set

Vericast today announces proprietary survey findings from its Valassis line of business related to the growth and influence of Connected TV (CTV). Vericast is a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale. Based on responses from 1,000 U.S. adults, 70% of those surveyed are currently using streaming TV services. CTV grew exponentially in 2020, with 74% of consumers aged 25-34 and 72% of consumers aged 35-44 responding that they added a streaming service over the last year - compared to 55% overall. Furthermore, survey findings reveal that CTV is changing the advertising marketplace and presenting new opportunities for brands. According to 64% of consumers aged 25-34 and 69% of consumers aged 35-44, products advertised on streaming TV are more relevant than those advertised on traditional cable TV. As a result, almost half (46%) of all respondents indicated they are more inclined to research or purchase a product or service they saw on streaming TV than traditional TV. In the past year, more than one-third of consumers have made a purchase based on a CTV ad. "Brands can - and should - leverage CTV to target and reach consumers more effectively than traditional TV," said Amanda Shelton, Vice President of Product, Digital Marketing & Technology Group. "We can help brands connect personalized, memorable ads to the right cnsumer using intelligence from Illumis™, our proprietary, owned marketing platform. As the CTV market continues to expand, marketers can deliver on these brand moments, reaching an audience willing to engage and make a purchase."



Additional findings from the survey include: Consumers - especially parents - are ready to buy 64% of consumers use their mobile device or tablet to shop while watching TV on a streaming service. This number increases among households with children, with 82% of parents noting they browse or shop online while streaming TV.

Viewing ads is preferred over paid subscriptions More than half of consumers (54%) would be willing to view ads in their streaming TV experience for a lower monthly subscription cost. Consumers age 35-44 are most willing to view ads in their streaming TV experience for a lower monthly subscription cost (69%), followed by age 25-34 (64%) and 18-24 (59%).

Consumers are willing to trade data for a better ad experience 68% of consumers said they are willing to share data with brands to improve their streaming TV ad experience, including the types of shows they watch regularly and anonymous demographic data.

About the Survey

To understand consumers' behaviors and preferences toward streaming TV services, 1,000 consumers were surveyed. All respondents were in the United States and were over the age of 18. The survey was conducted in February 2021. About Vericast

