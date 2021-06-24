TMCnet News
|
New Consumer Survey: CTV Ads Trigger Sales, Especially Among Younger Set
Vericast today announces proprietary survey findings from its Valassis line of business related to the growth and influence of Connected TV (CTV). Vericast is a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale.
Based on responses from 1,000 U.S. adults, 70% of those surveyed are currently using streaming TV services. CTV grew exponentially in 2020, with 74% of consumers aged 25-34 and 72% of consumers aged 35-44 responding that they added a streaming service over the last year - compared to 55% overall.
Furthermore, survey findings reveal that CTV is changing the advertising marketplace and presenting new opportunities for brands. According to 64% of consumers aged 25-34 and 69% of consumers aged 35-44, products advertised on streaming TV are more relevant than those advertised on traditional cable TV. As a result, almost half (46%) of all respondents indicated they are more inclined to research or purchase a product or service they saw on streaming TV than traditional TV. In the past year, more than one-third of consumers have made a purchase based on a CTV ad.
"Brands can - and should - leverage CTV to target and reach consumers more effectively than traditional TV," said Amanda Shelton, Vice President of Product, Digital Marketing & Technology Group. "We can help brands connect personalized, memorable ads to the right cnsumer using intelligence from Illumis™, our proprietary, owned marketing platform. As the CTV market continues to expand, marketers can deliver on these brand moments, reaching an audience willing to engage and make a purchase."
Additional findings from the survey include:
Learn more about how to reach the streaming TV audience with digital precision and impactful ads with the Valassis CTV solution.
About the Survey
About Vericast
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005065/en/
01/21/2011
02/08/2016
10/08/2008
What Happens to SD-WAN in a SASE World?
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 1:00-1:55pm
Digital Transformation Post COVID-19: Raising the Bar on Customer Engagement
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 3:00-3:55pm
Tips for Securing Your Remote Workforce
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 9:00-9:55am