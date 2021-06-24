[March 16, 2021] New England Real Estate Network (NEREN) Selects Remine API to Comply With NAR API Policy, and Power Their Future Data Distribution

Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that New England Real Estate Network (NEREN), a multi-state MLS in New England, has selected the Remine API for its more than 10,500 subscribers. Remine technology will provide a RESO Platinum certified API for immediate use in converting aging RETS technology data distribution. With the Remine API, the MLS is in total control. There is no contract between Remine and the vendors selected by MLSs and brokerages. Therefore, NEREN will not participate in increasing the cost of services to its members. This flexible product is customizable, well documented, and built for transparency. "The Remine team continues to help us solve problems," said Joe Ryan, CEO at NEREN MLS. "They've been great at working in a collaborative method with NEREN staff to provide solutions that support our goals toward improving service to our members." "For over a decade Joe has supported the steady leadership at NEREN," said Tim Dain, VP & GM of MLS at Remine. "I've always thought of Joe as a leader in the MLS space that best exemplifies the Navy Seal saying,'slow is smooth, smooth is fast.' He has a wide perspective, considers all potentials, and steers toward the best available solution. I'm excited he and the NEREN leadership decided to expand the Remine solutions utilized by NEREN MLS."



Remine API is expected to join Remine Pro and become available to all NEREN participants and vendor partners in Q2 2021. About Remine

Remine is revolutionizing MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website. Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Board or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information visit www.remine.com. Remine is ISO 27001 Certified. About NEREN The New England Real Estate Network (NEREN) is a regional multiple listing service in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts, with the ability to also accept listings in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and portions of New York. NEREN is owned by 24 local Realtor® Associations and operates the public websites: www.neren.com and commercial.neren.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005100/en/

