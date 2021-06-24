[March 16, 2021] New Cosmos USA Announces New Leadership and Brand Strategy

LISLE, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of significant growth for the company, New Cosmos USA, Inc. is pleased to announce Ron Lazarus as the company's new COO. Lazarus joins with over 30 years of experience in the US residential alarm market and will be leading the company's sales, marketing and new product development efforts, which culminate with the launch of its new brand, DeNova Detect. New Cosmos USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd., which has a 70% market share in the residential natural gas alarm market in Japan and has sold more than 70 million residential natural gas alarms worldwide. Now marketed in the US under the DeNova Detect brand, the company's natural gas alarm product offerings will continue to be the most reliable and economical solution for the real danger of residential gas leak explosions, saving lives and preventing catastrophic property damage. DeNova Detect Wireless Natural Gas Alarms are proven by third-party testing* to offer the most nuisance-resistant solution for residential gas leak explosions: alerting residents sooner and allowing utility companies the opportunity to monitor alarms and respond quicky.



"The demand for natural gas alarms is rising in the US, driven both by the urgent need to reduce the risk of fatal gas explosions and also by important safety standards on the horizon from agencies including UL and NFPA," said Masahiro Kato, CEO of New Cosmos USA. "Our natural gas alarms offer significant benefits over competitors and we are proud to be the partner of choice for leading utility companies, including conEdison. Ron's marketing leadership and deep experience with regulatory affairs will be a crucial asset to our continued position as leader in the industry." Previously, Lazarus was the VP of Sales and Marketing at Firex, a leading smoke alarm manufacturer. During his tenure, he grew the company's market share from 10% to 75% and sales from $60M to $100M. That success landed him the role of president of Universal Security Instruments where he launched new smoke and CO alarm technologies and significantly increased the company's stock price which resulted in USI's consecutive inclusion in Fortune Top 100 Small Business Magazine.

"I'm honored to join New Cosmos USA, a company uniquely positioned within the industry to provide solutions for both consumers and utility companies," said Lazarus. "Building off the strength of our sensor technology and product design, the launch of the DeNova Detect brand will allow us to expand our educational efforts on reducing the risk of gas explosions here in the US." Requiring no wiring or plug-in, the company's flagship wireless alarm is the first available battery-powered AMI natural gas alarm. New Cosmos' proprietary sensor, a hot-wire semiconductor sensor with MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) technology, allows for the alarm's superior responsiveness, reduced size and reduced power consumption. The easy-to-install alarm is specifically designed for utility companies to easily install and to monitor for potential gas leaks in residences. For more information visit: https://www.denovadetect.com/. * Validated by Gas Technology Institute report, Evaluation of Residential Methane Detectors, Phase III. Project No. 21696. About New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd New Cosmos has been a leading global supplier of gas detectors and gas alarm systems for more than 60 years. We have developed a complete product portfolio that includes residential combination alarms for fire, explosive gas and carbon monoxide, fixed gas detectors, portable gas detectors and odor indicators using our unique gas sensor technology. New Cosmos is the leading supplier of residential methane detectors in the global market. Our mission is to prevent accidents at home and in the workplace. We are dedicated to making the environment safe and comfortable. New Cosmos provides products and services to meet the needs of customers and to develop innovative products that are always one step ahead. Visit us: www.newcosmos-global.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cosmos-usa-announces-new-leadership-and-brand-strategy-301247768.html SOURCE New Cosmos USA

