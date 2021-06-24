[March 15, 2021] New HR Software Rolling out to 1,200 Clubs Set to Transform Hourly Workforce Management

SYDNEY, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian tech business RosterElf has signed an exclusive agreement with ClubsNSW to bring a revolutionary new HR platform to over 40,000 employees in the hospitality industry at just $2/week. Australian HR tech company RosterElf has entered into a strategic framework agreement with ClubsNSW to launch ClubsHR in 2021. RosterElf is an HR software as a service (SaaS) company which provides a powerful and intuitive management platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to manage their flexible workforces.



Through its proprietary cloud software, RosterElf brings to market a powerful solution to handle all staff management tasks with ease, including:

Roster on-the-go with the ClubsHR mobile app

AI Powered Employee Scheduling using RosterElf's 'Perfect Match' algorithm

Seamless payroll integration with leading payroll software's including Xero and MYOB

Live staff availability updates via email and SMS notification Pre-Launch Promotional Video ClubsHR is a customised version of RosterElf which includes staff rostering, digital time and attendance, and payroll integration, as well as a range of features specifically tailored to accommodate the unique requirements of the NSW club industry. Interested in learning more? Follow this link: https://clubshr.com/ ClubsNSW is the peak body for the NSW club industry, representing more than 1200 member clubs and making an important contribution to state and national policy direction, including the development of industry-specific legislation relating to alcohol, gambling, taxation and industrial relations. "We are really excited about the imminent launch of ClubsHR, which is the result of months of close collaboration with ClubsNSW to deliver a truly world-class HR platform. ClubsHR will seamlessly bring together RosterElf's existing technology with the specific know-how of the NSW Club industry through ClubsNSW," RosterElf CEO Simon Ingleson says. ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis says the organisation is proud to have partnered with RosterElf to create such a dynamic product. "ClubsHR will significantly improve the daily operations and staffing efficiency of many clubs in NSW. It is an innovative product that could very well be rolled out in clubs right across Australia in the future," Mr Landis says. The ClubsHR platform will be available to the 1,200 clubs and 40,000 club employees in NSW. It is expected to launch mid-2021 and will include a cloud-based application with a range of iOS and Android apps. SOURCE RosterElf

