New Interface Allows Easy Access to Massive Infectious Disease Database for Healthcare Providers & Universities

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-COVID-19, what could be more valuable than an 'all in one', interactive infectious disease platform that can be used on any electronic device, provides the latest data and is used worldwide by medical scientists, physicians, microbiologists and students?
GIDEON today announces their new interface. Users can try the web application on a free trial basis.
Aiming to create the next-generation research experience, the GIDEON team collaborated with hundreds of medical scientists, librarians, microbiologists, epidemiologists, health science professors, and students from 26 different countries to deliver a complete transformation of its robust database.
Users can easily compare and be updated on diseases, drugs and microbes, saving valuable time and lives.
The online platform's new features provide the latest information on:
Access to GIDEON's vast database covers more than:
"Having tried and tested each of the modules, GIDEON does a good job in making it quick and easy for a healthcare professional to access accurate and up-to-date information," said Dr. Jane Zuckerman, Consultant in Travel Medicine, London, United Kingdom.
GIDEON's interface is making a significant impact in assisting microbiology and medical school students. Dr. Johnny El-Rady has been a microbiology and genetics professor at the University of South Florida since 1997 and has taught more than 24,000 students. When COVID-19 hit, he had to quickly pivot to all online courses, in very little time.
"I was given two weeks to prepare the syllabus for two courses I needed to teach in the fall semester. One was in Public Health and other in Pathogenic Microbiology," Dr. El-Rady explained. "GIDEON was the perfect tool to build activities and learning around".
To "test drive" the new GIDEON platform, or get more information, go to the website or email info@gideononline.com.
