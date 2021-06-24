TMCnet News
New Expert Network, FirstThought, to Launch Life Sciences Focused Webinar Series
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstThought, LLC, a recently launched market research firm focused on connecting clients with life sciences subject matter experts, today announced that it will host the premier of FirstThought Focus, a virtual thought leader series on innovative healthcare topics and novel scientific ideas. The inaugural event will take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:30 am Eastern Time.
The event will feature accomplished hematologist, oncologist and expert in the CAR-T therapy space – Dr. Nirav Shah. Moderating the discussion will be microbiologist, veteran scientific journalist, and author of A Cure Within: Scientists Unleashing the Immune System to Kill Cancer, Neil Canavan. Dr. Shah and Mr. Canavan will examine the current CAR-T landscape, including a discussion on autologous vs. allogeneic CAR-T cells, NK CARs, and innovations in CAR-T cell therapy that are still in development.
FirstThought launched in early 2020 with a mission to bring subject-matter expertise back into the expert network industry. Focused solely on supporting research in the life sciences, FirstThought’s in-house team of scientists and healthcare professionals are uniquely suited to help clients identify and connect with best-in-class experts in their fields. The launch of FirstThought Focus further establishes FirstThought as a leading strategic partner and information provider within the healthcare industry.
Neil Canavan is a veteran science journalist with over 20 years of experience reporting on the technologies of drug development – writing for such media outlets as WebMD, Medscape, The Scientist, and Oncology Business Review. Leveraging his extensive relationships with life science investigators, Neil authored A Cure Within; Scientists Unleashing the Immune System to Kill Cancer, published in the fall of 2017 by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Neil holds a master’s degree in molecular biology from Rutgers University, 2000.
