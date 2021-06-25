TMCnet News
New Below-the-Belt Trimmer from Wahl Takes Fear Head-on
STERLING, Ill., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a brave new world for the millions of men who dread the potential pain of pruning their pubis. According to a new survey from men's grooming leader Wahl, more than half of the 66% of men who groom below the belt are fearful of injury. To combat this, Wahl has introduced the new and improved Manscaper®, the safest, most advanced below-the-belt trimmer on the market, to help guys with this hairy (and scary) situation.
Fear Runs Deep (Down)
For the majority of men, grooming the hair down there means sweating out what should be a routine, fear-free experience. Why? Until now, injury has been part of the game; in fact, Wahl's survey found that 61% of men have experienced a nick or cut while trimming down there.
A wary 22% of men said they'd rather go to the dentist than groom their groin. And for some, the dread even outweighs their fear of clowns. While Wahl may not be able to banish Bozo from your brain, thankfully there's one less thing to be afraid of with the launch of the new Wahl Manscaper®.
"We tapped a century's worth of industry expertise to introduce the category's first 100% safe below-the-belt grooming tool," explains Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "This trimmer's integrated protection system prevents injuries, promising guys 'No Nicks. No Cuts. No Fear.'"
What makes the Wahl Manscaper® different?
When it comes to safety, nothing on the market can compete with the Wahl Manscaper®. Men want the best equipment when working on their equipment, so Wahl spent years of research and development to address every comfort concern, including the following unique features:
