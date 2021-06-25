[March 10, 2021] New TVU Rack Router Transmits Live 8K UHD Video over Network Powered by China Unicom 5G mmWave Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, and China Unicom, the world's fourth largest mobile service provider, are collaborating to expand the UHD media applications possible with 5G networks. TVU Networks is advancing solutions that support China Unicom's 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology for communications services. China Unicom's 5G mmWave technology will be deployed over 5G networks during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beiing .



As part of the partnership, TVU Networks is focused on the development of technology for collection, transmission, distribution, and management of 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition video using 5G networks. Advantages to the 5G mmWave band include increased bandwidth, reduced latency and flexible configuration, which enable the capacity and transmission of future mobile application scenarios such as 4K, 8K and immersive AR/VR. The radio frequency utilized for 5G mmWave is far less congested than the frequency spectrum used by most TV and radio signals, which increases the bandwidth available. China Unicom's 5G mmWave technology will be deployed over 5G networks during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where the Chinese telecommunications operator will be the exclusive mobile service provider.

TVU Networks was one of a handful of invited companies that participated in a demonstration inside the China Unicom booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) exhibition in Shanghai. The demonstration showcased the live transmission capabilities of 5G mmWave technology. With the theme "5G Millimeter Wave Makes Snow Sports More Wonderful," TVU created a 5G-based private network in the cloud at the China Unicom booth with two, portable TVU 5G Rack Routers. TVU was able to transmit live, high bitrate 8K UHD video over 5G within the booth. The real-time 8K video followed athletes in training for the games and was an example of the type of live 8K and AR/VR mobile coverage viewers may see during the 2022 Winter Olympics. "With the substantial increase in data transmission capabilities 5G millimeter wave provides, applications such as 4K, 8K and VR will see explosive growth," said Jiawei Kang, VP of Cultural & Travel & Media Sales Centre, China Unicom. "Our TVU partnership has been extremely productive. As the official mobile provider partner for the 2022 Winter Olympics, we believe this is exactly the innovation required for such a high-profile, prestigious event." View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tvu-rack-router-transmits-live-8k-uhd-video-over-network-powered-by-china-unicom-5g-mmwave-technology-301244772.html SOURCE TVU Networks

