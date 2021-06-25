[March 10, 2021] New Study Finds 85% of Workers Want to Return to the Office

Eden Workplace, the complete Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) suite for the modern hybrid office, today released findings from its Eden Workplace Return to Office Survey, which finds that at the 1 year mark of quarantine, 85% of office workers are looking forward to returning to the office in some capacity. The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research and involved 1,000 nationally representative U.S. full- and part-time office workers ages 18+ between February 9th and February 17th 2021. As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines has elevated discussions about employees returning to the office, the survey reveals more than half (52%) of office workers report socializing with colleagues as their top reason for wanting to return to the office. Other missed benefits by employees included having access to proper work equipment (44%) and getting out of the home (44%). The results also indicate different perspectives by age, ethnicity, and education levels. While 89% of millennials wish to return to the office, only 80% of baby boomers felt the same. Also, while 90% of non-white office workers expressed that they were looking forward to returning to the office, the results for white office workers were slightly lower at 84%. In terms of education, those with a college degree were the most likely to want to return at 90%. The survey results also feature a number of insights relatedto safety, including that more than 3 in 5 (61%) respondents want strict enforcement of COVID-related workplace regulations by their employers. In fact, a quarter (26%) even feel that employees who violate COVID safety rules should face the steep consequence of being demoted or even fired.



"The survey results were illuminating," said Eden Workplace CEO Joe Du Bey. "The data showcases just how strong the national demand is among employees to return to the office, but also how insistent they are that employers provide a safe environment. The enthusiasm was universal, but it was especially strong for earlier career team members as well as non-white team members, which I found interesting. It is clear that people miss seeing their colleagues, and I also believe that a more flexible future is desired with a shift to the hybrid office." Other key findings from the survey include:

Employers are going to have to rethink their approach to traditional in-house proceedings. Two-thirds of office workers (66%) will not be comfortable with in-person meetings unless everyone in attendance is at least six feet apart. While most workers miss their coworkers and they don't expect a major shift in how they will dress for work. More than half (53%) expect to return to their pre-COVID, in-office dress style.

Another 23% think their colleagues will use the opportunity to showcase more formal attire (9%) or stylish and chic outfits (15%). On the flip side, 24% expect their colleagues to dress as casually as they did while working from home. Most workers feel basic COVID protections are important, but there is a large discrepancy among employee expectations depending upon access to COVID health and safety information and their level of displacement during quarantine. The vast majority of workers expect free hand sanitizer (71%), company-provided masks (61%), and their workspace to be socially distanced (59%).

Meanwhile, those who never worked from home are far more likely to not want their employer to enforce COVID rules (46%), compared to those who have been working from home during quarantine (38%) and those who have already returned to the office (33%). "One prominent theme from the data is that, despite some variation in employee expectations about how the return to the office will roll out, they want to go back," Du Bey said. "Working from home clearly has its place, but the drive among workers to be among peers and colleagues is extraordinary. The timeline for a full return to the office is fluid, but it seems that we have turned a corner. It is therefore critical that employers invest in the proper technologies to help them manage their space and keep their employees safe." You can review the full results from the Eden Workplace Return to Office Survey here. About Eden Workplace: Eden Workplace is the complete suite of software for the modern hybrid office that makes it easier for companies to run their workplaces. Eden Workplace's best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite helps teams safely return to the office, manage their floor plans and desks, register visitors, track employee ticketing and helpdesk requests, book rooms and manage their facilities. Eden Workplace is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, Reshape and JLL. Eden Workplace's mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.edenworkplace.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005622/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]