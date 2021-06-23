[March 09, 2021] New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson Featured on Impact Podcast

New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Edward Grayson is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Grayson Commissioner on December 31, 2020. Grayson, a twenty-one-year DSNY veteran, has served as Acting Commissioner since September of last year. Prior to his appointment, Grayson most recently served as a four-star chief and Director of the Bureau of Cleaning and Collection in September of 2017. Commissioner Grayson has held a range of positions throughout the Department. He was Operations Chief overseeing snow removal during the 2016 Jonas Blizzard, the largest snow storm in New York City history. As Director of the Bureau of Cleaning and Collection, Grayson oversaw day-to-day operations, including the collection, recycling and disposal of more than 12,000 tons of waste per day and efforts to keep the city's communities healthy, safe and clean. He has implemented new technologies to improve snow removal and reform front-line operations, and he has been a leader in the Department's implementation of the City's aggressive zero-waste goals. His father was a life-long Sanitation Worker and Supervisor and his mother was recycling outreach coordinator during the rollout of the City's groundbreaking citywide recycling program in the 1990s. "It was an honor to have Commissioner Grayson as our guest on the Impact Podcast to share his amazing career story and all the good, impactful initiatives he and DSNY have been doing to serve the people of New York City," said Shegerian. "Hearing him describe the lengths h and his team have gone to successfully manage the largest municipal sanitation agency on the planet - and during a pandemic, no less - was nothing short of inspirational."



Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis. Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon (News - Alert) , Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, Waste Management and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse, author and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN (News - Alert) baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA's Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio host and personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; Yolanda King, the only grandchild of Martin Luther King; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB (News - Alert) outfielder and 'Players for the Planet' founder Chris Dickerson; humanitarian filmmaker Mallory Brown, leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's (News - Alert) iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users. To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com. For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005814/en/

