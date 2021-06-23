TMCnet News
New Report Finds 90 Percent of Hospitals Have an AI Strategy; Up 37 Percent from 2019
U.S.A., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Sage Growth Partners highlights soaring demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within the healthcare sector heading into 2021. The newly released data builds on a 2019 study, also from Sage Growth Partners, which showcased growing understanding and use of AI-powered technologies among healthcare executives. The latest data suggests a surge in prioritization for such investments, particularly within non-clinical departments, as healthcare organizations look to meet operational needs and mend disrupted revenue cycles that are essential to the financial viability of each organization.
Unlike other commerce sectors, healthcare has traditionally been viewed as a laggard amid the digital transformation movement. According to the 2019 study, half of hospital leaders were familiar with the concept of AI, and more than half were unable to name an AI vendor/solution. The latest study points to how rapidly awareness, adoption and implementation of these technologies have gained traction in just 18 months. The 2020 findings show:
Healthcare executives are increasingly prioritizing automation technologies in their hospitals, and they're already seeing ROI through reduced costs:
Further, executives report a heightened urgency around adoption; 75 percent of respondents believe strategic iniiatives around AI and automation are more important or significantly more important in 2021 since the pandemic.
Despite seeking out automation solutions and getting a strategy in place, scaling and implementation remain to be challenges:
"It's incredibly promising to see the continued and growing adoption of AI within healthcare," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "AI solutions are essential pieces of infrastructure at hospitals and health systems, and we have just begun to scratch the surface. There are so many more connections to make using AI– so many more lights to shine on all of the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers and patient care."
Olive conducted this survey in partnership with Sage Growth Partners, an independent healthcare market research, consulting and marketing firm. Survey respondents included 100 leaders of healthcare organizations with annual revenues exceeding $800MM, 76 percent of whom were C-level executives. Survey data was collected from September 2 to December 3, 2020.
To learn more about this study, register for "The State of Healthcare AI & Automation in 2021" webinar on March 30. The webinar will be hosted by Olive and will feature Sage Growth Partners.
