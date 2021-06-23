TMCnet News
New Member Benefits for AARP Members This Spring
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members may enjoy new additions to AARP's extensive list of benefits this spring, including savings and special offers from NortonLifeLock.
"We are pleased to start off 2021 with a new benefit from NortonLifeLock that is designed to help AARP members navigate their day-to-day life with more ease and peace of mind. This added benefit from NortonLifeLock helps our members troubleshoot their technology and devices," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "We aim to give people more reasons to join and renew their AARP membership, empowering them to choose how they live as they age."
Our devices have become integral to the function of our everyday life, so when one runs into a problem, it can be a major frustration. Norton Ultimate Help Desk specialists are available remotely and on-demand to help with IT trouble shooting for computers, laptops, mobile devices and more. Members save 15% and can choose between one-time help for $59.99 or n ongoing monthly subscription for $16.99/month for unlimited personal devices. Terms apply.
For more information on benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits.
