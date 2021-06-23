[March 09, 2021] New Report Shows 72% of US Accredited Investors Plan to Invest in DeFi This Year

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto disclosure and transparency platform Xangle has released the findings from its latest report Crypto Investing in 2021: Insights from 350+ Accredited Investors From Jan. 18-28, 2021, Xangle surveyed 379 accredited investors to better understand their outlook on crypto investing. Commenting on the findings, Lihan Lee, co-founder of Xangle, said, "The survey findings confirmed our belief that accredited investors are very excited about investing in crypto assets but they are being held back due to a lack of regulator protection, scams, and a lack of awareness and education around the industry. It's extremely critical for the industry as a whole to step up and provide this new wave of investors with everything they need to ensure they have a positive experience and continue to invest." Accredited Investors and Crypto: Key Findings They're investing more now than before COVID. Xangle discovered that the economic downturn of 2020 didn't discourage investors; rather they took advantage of the market lows.

Not only are accredited investors capitalizing on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but they want to expand their portfolio to include DeFi products, too. Bitcoin is the top choice for future returns. If survey respondents had $100,000 to invest but had to leave it for four years, 31.7% would choose Bitcoin while 29% would go into blue-chip stocks as the better investment.



To view a full copy of the report, click here . About Xangle:

Xangle is a global leading crypto asset disclosure platform working with global leading players to bring data transparency by providing full-scope information on assets. Xangle sources and curates on-chain data and assists in off-chain inputs and this combination of on-chain and off-chain datasets can provide a complete 360-degree overview for any crypto asset. CONTACT:

Related Images image1.png View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-shows-72-of-us-accredited-investors-plan-to-invest-in-defi-this-year-301242940.html SOURCE Xangle

