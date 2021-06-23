TMCnet News
New Report Shows 72% of US Accredited Investors Plan to Invest in DeFi This Year
SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto disclosure and transparency platform Xangle has released the findings from its latest report Crypto Investing in 2021: Insights from 350+ Accredited Investors
From Jan. 18-28, 2021, Xangle surveyed 379 accredited investors to better understand their outlook on crypto investing. Commenting on the findings, Lihan Lee, co-founder of Xangle, said, "The survey findings confirmed our belief that accredited investors are very excited about investing in crypto assets but they are being held back due to a lack of regulator protection, scams, and a lack of awareness and education around the industry. It's extremely critical for the industry as a whole to step up and provide this new wave of investors with everything they need to ensure they have a positive experience and continue to invest."
Accredited Investors and Crypto: Key Findings
About Xangle:
Xangle is a global leading crypto asset disclosure platform working with global leading players to bring data transparency by providing full-scope information on assets. Xangle sources and curates on-chain data and assists in off-chain inputs and this combination of on-chain and off-chain datasets can provide a complete 360-degree overview for any crypto asset.
