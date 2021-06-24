[March 08, 2021]

New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to the Township of King

KING, ON, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada transitions to a clean energy future, the Government of Canada remains committed to strengthening the economy, creating good, middle-class jobs and supporting the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $200,000 investment to install 20 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in public places across the Township of King.

This investment will encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by providing Ontarians with more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. The Township of King also provided funding, bringing the total cost of the project to over $536,000.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available. This includes creating a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and charging in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This infrastructure will ensure that Canadians can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. It will support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs to increase affordability and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments are driven by Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentivesfor Canadians.







The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving these to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Investments in green infrastructure are bringing us closer to a zero-emission future by helping Ontarians make greener choices, improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Deb Schulte

Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan



"The funding from NRCan will help us continue to build on King Township's green legacy. We know EVs are the future of personal transportation. That's why we've started to put the infrastructure in place now that will give our residents convenient access to charging stations."



Steve Pellegrini

Mayor, Township of King

