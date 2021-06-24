[March 08, 2021] New Book by Co-Director of Advanced Cybersecurity Program Reveals Effective Cybersecurity Measures for Enterprises & Consumers

Former Google (News - Alert) & Twitter security leader, Co-Director of Stanford Online's Advanced Cybersecurity Certificate Program and best-selling author Neil Daswani is releasing his highly anticipated book, Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone, co-authored together with Moudy Elbayadi, CTO of Shutterfly (Apress Publishing; Currently available for purchase at book retailers worldwide), showcasing some of the largest security breaches in history, their impact on economic, social, and political landscapes and what was learned to prevent similar breaches in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005188/en/ Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone (Photo: Business Wire) As a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), entrepreneur and educator, Daswani distills his experiences, research and analyses to offer current and aspiring CISOs, CIOs, CTOs as well as security and technology professionals a roadmap for recovery, providing actionable insights. As cybersecurity remains a top business concern, Big Breaches helps technology professionals navigate security strategy and members of boards of directors ask the right questions in the boardroom. The book also provides investors with a deep analysis of the areas where more cybersecurity investment is needed. By digging into some of the most high-profile breaches in recent history and analyzing their root causes, Daswani offers enterprises advice for mitigating damage and recovering should a breach take place. This includes key attributes shared by many of the most successful security organizations, ranging from building privacy into their processes to effectively automating critical security activities. The dangers of cybercrime are real and vast, not only for enterprses but also for the average consumer. In fact, the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a nonprofit organization that tracks data breaches, reports that more than 11.7 billion records have been breached since 2005.1 While major corporations have access to security professionals and tools, individuals, especially in a remote working environment, are facing similar threats without additional protections in place.



Whether you're a small business owner or simply one of the millions of Americans currently working remotely, Big Breaches provides a solid understanding of how phishing, malware, software vulnerabilities, third-party compromise and abuse, unencrypted data, and inadvertent employee mistakes have devastated businesses, and personal lives. Daswani provides guidance on how we can all learn from mistakes of the past and ensure our cybersecurity. The book also offers a chapter dedicated to helping consumers protect themselves with a Consumer Defense Checklist that has exclusive tips to ensure your digital profile is secure, including:

Enabling two-factor authentication on every platform that offers it

Using a password manager

Enrolling in identity protection

Securing your home router with firewalls, parental controls, etc.

Installing anti-malware software

Enabling storage encryption

Backing up files within secure cloud software If you are interested in learning more about Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone follow @neildaswani and visit https://bigbreaches.com/. 1 "Privacy Rights Clearinghouse," accessed March 6, 2021, https://privacyrights.org. ABOUT NEIL DASWANI Neil Daswani is a Co-Director of the Stanford Advanced Cybersecurity Program, and Co-Author of "Foundations of Security: What Every Programmer Needs To Know" (Apress, ISBN 1590597842; amongst the top 100 selling of all Apress titles). He has served in a variety of research, development, teaching, and managerial roles at Symantec, LifeLock, Twitter, Dasient, Google, Stanford University, NTT DoCoMo (News - Alert) USA Labs, Yodlee, and Telcordia Technologies (formerly Bellcore). At Symantec, he was the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Symantec's Consumer Business Unit, and at LifeLock (News - Alert) he was the company-wide CISO. His DNA is deeply rooted in security research and development, he has dozens of technical articles published in top academic and industry conferences (ACM, IEEE, USENIX, RSA (News - Alert) , BlackHat, and OWASP), and he has been granted over a dozen U.S. patents. Neil frequently gives talks at industry and academic conferences and has been quoted by publications such as The New York Times, USA Today, and CSO Magazine. Neil earned Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Computer Science at Stanford University and holds a B.S. in Computer Science with honors with distinction from Columbia University. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005188/en/

