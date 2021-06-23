TMCnet News
New Jersey Entrepreneur Sells Industry-Specific App After Years of Development
READING, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Technologies, a world leader in pet containment and related products, announced it has completed its acquisition of F.A.S.T. Friendly Automated Software Tool, a next-generation CRM platform improving process management and communications from Geo Net Pages, a digital software design company in Randolph NJ. The acquisition will accelerate Perimeter Technologies' digitally connected future plans for the industry. Modern connected containment products have proven to be safer than stand-alone systems and industry leaders predict that all professional containment systems will be connected within 5 years.
"We are excited to introduce FAST to our national Pet Stop dealer team," said John Purtell, President and CEO of Perimeter Technologies. "With FAST's capabilities, we will provide the latest technology which accelerates the industry standard for providing premium support."
FAST uses cloud-based resources to provide lightning-fast responses. With the addition of FAST, Perimeter Technologies will offer an imroved experience for Pet Stop, Perimeter brands, and team Extreme.
According to Rich Weinssen, President of Geo Net Pages and Hidden Fence Company, "FAST was designed to improve hidden fence industry customer service and response time while providing new users with a fast and easy acquisition period."
