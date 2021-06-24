[March 04, 2021] New AI-powered Auto Summary Creates "Smart" Reading Experience for Markup Users

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a global SaaS company, has released a new update for its productivity tool, Markup, which uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to automatically generate summaries of content to save users time and recommend relevant articles to optimize their reading experience. Markup's AI-infused technology is constructed on the basis of Kdan's established PDF technology. With AI, Markup can automatically identify and extract the important pieces of information from large amounts of web pages and PDF files that the users are reading, making their reading experience more focused and time-saving. Markup also analyzes the content of web pages annotated by users, automatically categorizes them according to content attributes, and recommends relevant articles based on users' reading preferences. "We're optimistic about how this will save people's time reading or processing information," says Eason Wang, the Product Manager for Markup. "Markup's Auto Summary filters noise immediately and finds the focus, making every second count." Kdan's use of AI technology is part of their long-term effort to progress their core Document AI solutions. "Markup is built to improve upon people's natural reading habits by providing an intelligent reading experience with AI technology," said Kenny Su, Kdan's CEO. "Integrating AI marks a significant milestone for our team, and paves the way for us to introduce advanced documnt AI solutions to the wider market, especially to enterprises who need a smart solution to process large amounts of documents."



Markup also allows users to share digital content as a group within its Reading Hub. This empowers the team to create their knowledge base and sync up important information effectively in one place. In the near future, Markup will release its Web app, providing users a more streamlined digital reading experience across platforms. Markup is available for download on the App Store: https://apple.co/3sFubhD . For more information, visit Markup's official website at https://bit.ly/2OeM208 .

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd. Kdan Mobile was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. Kdan Mobile is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads, and over 8 million active members worldwide. Their solutions include an e-signature service and a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in China, the U.S. and Japan. Additional Information: Website: https://www.kdanmobile.com/

Press Kit download: https://www.kdanmobile.com/press

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kdanmobile

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kdanmobile

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kdan-mobile-software-ltd- Media contact: Clare Lo

Email: pr@kdanmobile.com

Phone: +886-2-25020268#511 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ai-powered-auto-summary-creates-smart-reading-experience-for-markup-users-301239460.html SOURCE Kdan Mobile

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]