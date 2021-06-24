[March 04, 2021] New AI-Enabled X-Series Hybrid Recorders Leverage NVIDIA SoC for Accelerated Application Development

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to introduce its X-Series Hybrid Recorders, a new high-performance platform that's optimized to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications with NVIDIA system-on-chip (SoC) technology. The X-Series is March Networks' most powerful recording platform to date, delivering a 400% increase in throughput over its previous generation recorders. It is a true hybrid platform supporting a mix of analog, HD analog and IP channels, but with all the power and storage capacity needed for demanding all-IP installations. Available in 16, 24, 32, 48 and 64-channel configurations, the embedded, Linux-based appliances also feature a dedicated AI engine and SoC technology from American GPU and AI computing leader NVIDIA. NVIDIA's rich ecosystem of partners will enable March Networks to accelerate development of AI-powered applications and analytics for the X-Series as the company moves toward a fully AI-capable product line. In addition to the X-Series, March Networks also offers a line of AI-enabled IP cameras in itsME6 Series. The X-Series platform comes preconfigured with March Networks' next-generation video management software, which supports future add-on applications like face recognition, as well as object detection, classification and search, scheduled for release later this year. "We chose NVIDIA because of its proven leadership in AI and its extensive network of analytic partners, which will enable us to continually add new capability to the X-Series," said Peter Strom, March Networks President & CEO. "This platform builds upon March Networks' reputation for delivering the most secure and long-lasting enterprise NVRs in the industry. With our customized cyber secure Operating System (OS), proven ability to deliver NVRs with less than a 1% failure rate, and thousands of systems still operating after more than 10 years in service, we are once again raising the bar on delivering the lowest total cost of ownership solution available. "The X-Series provides a clear migration path to IP video for businesses that still have significant analog deployments, including those in the financial and retail sectors, and the use of the NVIDIA chipset combined with its hybrid capability make it truly unique in the market." In keeping with March Networks' commitment to security, ease of use and reliability, the X-Series feture:



A customized and embedded Linux OS that removes unnecessary services and applications and locks all non-essential network ports, reducing the likelihood of attack; the customized OS also has a reduced volume of code that helps optimize overall system performance and minimize defects.

The highest level of protection for customer data with complete end-to-end encryption (from camera to recorder to enterprise management system to client software) with cameras supporting RTP/RTSP over HTTPs.

A new configuration tool that allows users to set up the recorders in just a few easy steps.

A convenient embedded Wifi dongle that will allow for an instant connection to the March Networks GURU Smartphone App so technicians can check the recorder's warranty status, get in-field diagnostics, and do on-site wireless provisioning.

Added redundancy with March Networks Shadow Archiving, an innovative feature that allows for seamless access to redundant video recorded on March Networks IP cameras, even after a network outage or power failure. The X-Series integrate seamlessly with March Networks' Searchlight data analytics software, Command Enterprise Software and cloud-based Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service for proactive video network monitoring and issue resolution. The platform is fully compliant with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Section 889. To learn more about the X-Series visit: https://www.marchnetworks.com/x-series/ About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

