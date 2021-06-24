TMCnet News
New Constructs Adds Credit Ratings for 2,750+ Companies
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of fundamental research on private and public businesses, announced today that it provides Credit Ratings for 2,750+ companies.
New Constructs' Credit Ratings differ from traditional ratings because they are based on proprietary Adjusted Fundamentals, proven superior to traditional unscrubbed data by a paper forthcoming in The Journal of Financial Economics. Accordingly, these new Credit Ratings more accurately measure a firm's leverage, liquidity, interest coverage, and overall creditworthiness.
New Constructs' Credit Ratings also differ from legacy providers' ratings as follows:
"Better data drives better models, especially for Credit Ratings. Most investors are unaware of the problems with legacy data and ratings," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. "Our new Credit Ratings reveal the magnitude of the problems and the benefits of fixing them."
All members of New Constructs can access Credit Ratings on the Portfolios, Ratings, or Screeners pages of the website. Details on how to access Credit Ratings are here. Get a free copy of one of our Credit Rating reports here.
About New Constructs
New Constructs has been featured in national business news publications including CNBC, Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Other strategic partnerships with IEX Cloud, Apex Clearing, TD Ameritrade, Wisdom Tree, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers and EY enable New Constructs to deliver data, models, ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of investors, financial advisors and corporate executives.
