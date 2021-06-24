[March 03, 2021] New Deloitte Report Explores Future of Work Post-Covid

The Future of Work is Here report from Deloitte (News - Alert) outlines a future world of work shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic which requires more transparent and consultative leadership, greater focus from employees on career development as automation increases and a more proactive role for governments to invest to close the digital divide. Commissioned by Liberty Global (News - Alert) , one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, the report draws on in-depth interviews with 26 European business leaders, policymakers and researchers. The study has been commissioned to help guide policymakers, employers and professionals on how the pandemic may impact workplace practices and trends and will be the subject of discussion at a special online event 'The Future of Work is Here', at 15:00-16:00 CET on Wednesday, 3 March 2021. Frans Dagelet, Partner, Deloitte Human Capital comments: "The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the thinking and action around the future of work. It demonstrates more than ever that we need to prepare for a different way of looking at work, leadership and collaboration. The leaders that we have interviewed have given insigh to their business perspectives and how they have perceived the acceleration of the future of work. We can conclude based on the interviews and underpinning research that the work, workforce and workplace face changes that have to be embraced and implemented to stay relevant."



Manuel Kohnstamm, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Liberty Global adds: "This report demonstrates that the future of work is already here as the Covid-19 crisis continues to transform how and where we work. All of society has had to adjust to the opportunities and challenges of this fast-tracked reality. Schools, businesses, employees and governments, everyone had a steep learning curve this year. This timely report facilitates valuable debate around what needs to be done to make the most of the opportunities and minimise the negative impacts of such rapid and dramatic shifts in working practices." Research of this nature is intended to inform the broader debate on important issues and Liberty Global does not necessarily endorse all of the conclusions Deloitte reach in their report.

Read the full report here.

