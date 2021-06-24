[March 02, 2021] New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment - the Effect of Covid-19 (Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2021 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C). In 2021, world commercial and dual-use infrared imaging markets grew by 29% in revenue driven mostly by demand for uncooled Elevated Skin Temperature (EST)/Fever systems for the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, sales of thermal imaging systems for traditional infrared applications decreased. In 2021, the traditional applications are expected to bounce back and the infrared imaging market is expected to grow to over $8 billion by 2026 due to several market sub-segments. The report forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging and Thermometry through 2026. Five-year forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: EST/Fever, Predictive Maintenance (condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter's Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision (including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous/Self-driving cars ), Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS/EFVS), Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartphones). Dual-Use applications covered include Weapon Sights, Vehicle Sights, Microsenors, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report.



Recent changes in the market shares for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications.

for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications. Dramatic shifts expected in the EVS/EFVS market.

Expected growth in automotive night vision including ADAS and Pedestrian Detection

Detailed new analysis of the InGaAs market showing new players, their market shares, market growth and major application areas.

An update of new cooled detector technologies, including Type II Superlattice (T2SL) and nBn/XBn in commercial applications. For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx Recent Headlines from Infrared Imaging News:

For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx Recent Headlines from Infrared Imaging News:

https://maxtech-intl.com/RecentHeadlines.aspx

