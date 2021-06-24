[March 02, 2021] New Report From Vivantio Provides Roadmap for Next-Generation B2B Service Infrastructure

Vivantio, a leading provider of customer service optimization software and solutions, has launched a new report, "Leveraging Breakthrough Service to Transform Your B2B Enterprise." The report identifies the distinct benefits of centralizing customer service and offers B2B business owners a detailed process for implementing it at their organization, inclusive of proven strategies for overcoming common challenges. "The reality is every business is a 'service business' today and it's time that B2B organizations' strategies reflect that," said chief executive officer Greg Rich. "Even traditional companies in industries like healthcare and energy/utilities are rapidly acknowledging their roles in 'co-creating value' with their customers. Business leaders seeking a competitive advantage will need to align their organizations so that customer service plays a central role in all their business activities. This report details how they can go about it effectively and efficiently." Businesses in today's remote world need to meet the needs of their customers' elevated expectations. This is especially true for B2B companies that maintain a complex web of inter-woven, dynamic and long-term relationships between suppliers, vendors, contractors, internal teams, and their customers-and often their customers' customers. For an B2B business, Service Optimization is the key to achieving business success. Service optimization is the ability to glean coherent insight and achieve the most efficient use of processes and information-across all disciplines and teams-to provide real business efficiency and optimal service delivery. For nearly 20 years, Vivantio has been pioneering Service Optimization and this report showcases how to apply it to the latest evolution of business service.



Vivantio recently launched the Service Optimization Solution Webinar series with "ITIL For Customer Service - It's Not Just for IT Anymore." The webinar details how customer service teams can leverage the power of ITSM and ITIL to meet and exceed customer expectations while delivering a superior experience. ITSM.tools principal analyst and content director Stephen Mann and Vivantio chief operating officer Andy Walsh discuss how to adopt ITIL for non-IT services, specifically for customer service management and enterprise service management. To view this free educational event, please click here. To download "Leveraging Breakthrough Service to Transform Your B2B Enterprise" click here. For more information about Vivantio, please visit Vivantio.com.

About Vivantio Founded in 2003, Vivantio is a leading provider of customer service optimization software and solutions for demanding B2B service teams. By combining the comprehensive power of enterprise-level software with the flexibility of a modern cloud-based solution, Vivantio provides an intuitive, flexible and scalable unified service management platform that empowers businesses to achieve unparalleled service excellence. The platform scales to meet the complex business needs of large, multi-site organizations, to optimize workflows across several departments including IT, operations and customer service. Vivantio is a trusted partner offering cost-effective solutions through flexible licensing. For more information, visit Vivantio.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005754/en/

