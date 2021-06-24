TMCnet News
New Freeman Research Shows An Accelerated Return To In-Person Events
DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman, the global leader in events, releases new research this week showing the majority of attendees and exhibitors in the U.S. plan to return to face-to-face events by the fall of 2021. According to the study, 78 percent of attendees expect to attend in-person events in fall 2021, increasing to 94 percent by winter. Exhibitors are slightly more optimistic with 80 percent returning this fall, 95 percent will do so by winter.
Further, 85 percent of respondents say in-person events are irreplaceable because of their ability to drive commerce and networking that creates partnerships and innovation.
"The events industry was one of the hardest hit during COVID-19," said Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman. "This research shows a light at the end of the tunnel with confidence in returning to in-person events up from an all-time low last spring. When events return, commerce returns — by not only providing a platform for small business and larger corporations, but also benefiting the travel, hospitality, and tourism industries as well."
Other findings of the research include:
Using its own research data as well as numerous sources from local governments, travel industry, hospitality, meetings and public health, Freeman has created a proprietary Event Favorability Dashboard to guide its organizer, exhibitor and corporate clients on the timing, location and format for their events.
"While we re encouraged by the accelerated return for in-person events, the right timing for individual events will depend on the industry, the event type and regionality," said Priest-Heck. "We've already seen many events conducted safely with the correct health and safety measures in place. As more shows do so, we anticipate that this will support the easing of regulations for business events and allow for the return of face-to-face meetings more quickly."
