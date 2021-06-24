TMCnet News
New Preclinical Study to Investigate the High Potency of Cymerus™ MSCs
MELBOURNE, Australia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: “CYP”, “Cynata”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, has today announced the initiation of a new study to investigate in a pre-clinical model of lung disease the potential molecular mechanisms involved in the observed high potency of Cynata’s proprietary Cymerus™ mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).
The data generated in this model, which mimics features of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), will add to Cynata’s substantial body of knowledge. The observations are expected to provide very useful information relevant to the potential mechanisms of action of Cynata’s MSC products and will be important in leveraging commercial and regulatory activities. Lung diseases such as IPF represent an enormous unmet medical need, as existing treatment options have only modest effects on disease progression and survival rates.
The study will be led by Professor Chrishan Samuel of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and Department of Pharmacology at Monash University in Melbourne. Professor Samuel’s study is expected to commence shortly and conclude within 6 months.
Dr. Kilian Kelly, Cynata’s Chief Operating Officer, said:
“This new study with Professor Samuel follows his earlier investigations, which confirmed the potent anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of our Cymerus MSCs in several different studies in pre-clinical models of allergic and fibrotic diseases of the lung, such as asthma and IPF. Given the importance of gaining a clearer understanding of the molecular proceses involved in these potentially clinically useful effects, we believe this further study will provide important insights as we move forward in parallel with our plans for a clinical trial in IPF.”
Authorised for release by Dr Ross Macdonald, Managing Director & CEO
About Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP)
Cynata’s lead product candidate CYP-001 met all clinical endpoints and demonstrated positive safety and efficacy data for the treatment of steroid-resistant acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in a Phase 1 trial. Clinical trials of Cymerus MSC products in osteoarthritis (Phase 3) and in severe complications arising from COVID-19 (Phase 2) are currently ongoing. Planning is also underway for further clinical trials of Cymerus MSC products in GvHD (through licensee Fujifilm), critical limb ischemia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, renal transplantation, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, Cynata has demonstrated utility of its Cymerus MSC technology in preclinical models of numerous diseases, including the clinical targets mentioned above, as well as asthma, heart attack, sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and cytokine release syndrome.
About the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute at Monash University
