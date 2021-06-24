[March 02, 2021] New Raydiant Report Shows 60% of Consumers Prefer Self-Service Checkouts Over Cashiers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital signage and experience platform Raydiant has released the findings from its State of Self-Service Checkouts 2021 Report. The report surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers on Feb. 5, 2021, with a goal of better understanding the experiences consumers have had with self-service checkouts over the past 12 months. Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, said, "The findings confirm our belief that self-service checkouts are one of the most impactful in-location experiences an organization can offer today. While consumers have had some negative experiences with them in the past, self-service checkout technology has come a long way in recent years and now it's ready to be adopted by organizations of all sizes." Key Findings Self-service checkout usage has dramatically increased. 36% saw a major increase in usage while 23% saw a minor increase.

36% saw a major increase in usage while 23% saw a minor increase. Most expect their usage to increase in the upcoming 12 months. 34% expect a major increase while 18% expect a minor increase.

34% expect a major increase while 18% expect a minor increase. Self-Service checkouts have failed for many consumers. 67% have had one fail when using it.

67% have had one fail when using it. Bad experiences are why consumers choose not to use self-ervice checkouts. 25% said they would choose not to because they've had bad experiences while 21% said, in the past, they were slower.

25% said they would choose not to because they've had bad experiences while 21% said, in the past, they were slower. Most believe self-service checkouts are faster than waiting in line. 85% believe strongly that they are typically faster.

85% believe strongly that they are typically faster. Consumers would prefer to use their smartphone to check out and pay. 65% strongly agree that their usage would increase if this option was available.

65% strongly agree that their usage would increase if this option was available. Consumers worry about the cleanliness of self-service options. 65% strongly agree with this concern.

65% strongly agree with this concern. Consumers prefer self-checkouts over store associates if given an option. 60% of consumers prefer them.



About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. The company's easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across one or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway. For more information, please visit https://raydiant.com.

