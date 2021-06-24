[March 01, 2021] New Inspirational Triathlon App, CREDO Tri Set to Hit the Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CREDO Tri app is revolutionizing triathlon preparation. The free to download multi-level platform contains over 500 original short videos covering all facets of each triathlon segment, including, swim, bike, run, gym, rest day, and race week. CREDO means "I Believe" in Latin, and the app serves a dual purpose where the age groupers believe in the professionals, and the professionals believe in the age group to be the best they can be. The core offering includes two daily videos involving motivational quotes and training tips from pro athletes, thirty-six of them, including World Champion Sebastian Kienle, Alistair & Jonny Brownlee, Tim Don, Leanda Cave, and Sarah True. "We started the app as a daily video content-driven app but have grown far beyond that," said Heath Eskalyo, CREDO Tri co-founder and CEO. "Our vision is to build one of the most valuable and meaningful brands in the triathlon spce. The Triathlon industry is a $3 billion industry, and we believe there is a big opportunity for the pro athlete and the age grouper to share the passion of their favorite sport and grow the sport of triathlon they love so much."



CREDO Tri is innovatively changing the way triathletes think about their health and mindset, responding to a global demand for wellness solutions, and are excited for the future growth in the industry. As a paid subscriber, the triathlete also has the opportunity to join select CREDO Triathletes on a monthly virtual Zwift or Rouvy training ride or a Q & A. Subscribers also have the ability to request a training question to their favorite athlete, or to a personal message to a fellow subscriber.

"Our broader vision is to get as many triathletes as possible to get inspired through these incredible motivational videos, virtual training sessions, and Q & A's with the athletes that use our platform, all the way to people who want to connect socially and get inspired," said Lou Cantin, CREDO Tri co-founder, and CMO. Passionate about giving back, CREDO Tri has selected the Challenge Athlete Foundation (CAF) as the official charity of CREDO Tri. Four athletes/inspirers Rudy Tolson Garcia, Lauren Parker, Roderick Sewell, and William "One Arm Willie" as athlete inspirers to our app. ABOUT CREDO TRI

CREDO Tri is a motivational application created to help triathletes age groupers of all levels to inspired and motivated by pro triathletes and inspirers ambassadors. With hundreds of original motivational video content, the CREDO Tri app is the only motivational to help triathletes to be the best they can be. www.credotri.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-inspirational-triathlon-app-credo-tri-set-to-hit-the-market-301237420.html SOURCE CREDO Tri

