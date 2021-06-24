TMCnet News
New Skybox Security Research Discovers 106% Increase in New Malware
Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report uncovers massive rise in threats across expanding attack surfaces
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today announced the release of its 2021 Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report. Skybox Research Lab uncovered a massive increase in cyber threats globally year-over-year fueled by both the pandemic and expanding attack surfaces.
Skybox Research Lab key findings
"Security leaders face significant challenges, yet they are not impossible to overcome. Now is the moment when cybersecurity can come of age," said Gidi Cohen CEO and founder, Skybox Security. "Together, we can zero in on what matters to outsmart attackers and overcome security's most enduring challenges. Strong security posture management is a competitive advantage that can position companies for return to growth in a post-pandemic economy."
Fortifying security posture
"I've been saying scanners aren't enough for years. Having that comprehensive model gives you the context that you need to stop attackers from being successful," said Richard Stiennon, security analyst, IT Harvest. "Processes are then automated, so security practitioners immediately know what's going to happen. That's invaluable."
Building on nearly 20 years of technical innovation, Skybox is the only platform that provides a multi-dimensional network model with the ability to collect, visualize, analyze and remediate vulnerabilities. With the Skybox Security Posture Management Platform, enterprises can now see every inch of the attack surface to illuminate a new path forward.
About Skybox Research Lab
About Skybox Security
