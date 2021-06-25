TMCnet News
New Report Shows Banks Were Fined Over £2.6 Billion for AML Related Violations in 2020
LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyckr has released the findings from their first annual AML Bank Fines 2020 Report.
Commenting on the findings, Kyckr CEO Ian Henderson said: "2020 was a blockbuster year for AML related fines. Regulators across the globe took aggressive action against violators, handing down major financial penalties and in some cases, lengthy prison sentences to the individuals involved. As we move into a new year, it's critical that compliance teams be proactive to ensure they do their part to prevent financial crimes."
About Kyckr
Kyckr is a B2B information services company that aggregates, organises and structures the world's primary source company data to help businesses reduce the risks associated with counterparty relationships. Unlike traditional data companies which source data from multiple, secondary sources, Kyckr provides accurate data with trusted, legally-authoritative provenance. This helps organisations to avoid the significant regulatory and commercial costs associated with using poor quality data. Through the combination of accurate data with innovative technology, Kyckr's solutions help businesses to succeed in the fight against fraud, money laundering and financial crime.
