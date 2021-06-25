TMCnet News
New Patent Issued for UVision360, INC. LUMINELLE® DTx System
RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UVision360, Inc., an innovative FemTech company, announces today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a system method patent, No.10926059, for the Company's LUMINELLE® DTx System (LUMINELLE).
The new patent allows UVision360 to protect the method of assembly and manufacturing of the LUMINELLE system and sheaths with a rotatable function and includes a variety of manufacturing techniques and technologies that would be required to manufacture a device with the LUMINELLE's unique features.
"This patent, when paired with the LUMINELLE system utility patent, provides a broad spectrum of utility and method claims protecting the sale and manufacturing of our technology and specific features," says UVision360 CEO llison London Brown. "This gives us the ability to confidently broaden the development of our technology to further help fill unmet medical needs."
About UVision360
