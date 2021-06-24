[February 24, 2021] New, Fiber Internet Networks Turned Up in Three N.H. Towns; Network Builds in Two Other Towns Nearing Completion

Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., recently completed the construction of high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) Internet networks in the New Hampshire towns of Dublin, Rindge and Westmoreland. Upon the completion of two additional networks in Walpole and Harrisville, over 8,000 new Cheshire County locations will be connected to faster, highly reliable, broadband services, including symmetrical speeds up to 1 Gig. The new fiber services and highly reliable connection can support remote access and video conferencing for telecommuters and remote learners; allow the creation and uploading of high-bandwidth content; and enable easy use of smart-home devices. Consumers can also sign up for video content available through one of Consolidated's streaming partners with the flexibility to watch their favorite programs on any device. "Consolidated continues to prove they're the reliable community partner they promised to become," said John Snowdon, former chairman of the Westmoreland Broadband Advisory Committee. "Our residents are elated to finally be able to confidently work from home, run a business, take part in remote schooling and enjoy the quality of life that comes with a reliable, high-speed fiber network. The benefits we will receive from this partnership are only just beginning and, once again, our voters made the right choice." The projects, which totaled nearly $13 million and included a $4 million investment from Consolidated, were built with no associated property tax increases as the towns issued bonds for their broadband infrastructure. These fiber network partnerships ensure rural towns have the broadband access their residents and small businesses need to work, learn and live without increasing taxes," said Rob Koester, senior vice president, consumer product management at Consolidated Communications (News - Alert) . "Our commitment to work with cities and towns across the region will continue to grow as we connect more people and create numerous, lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities."



Consolidated Communications is actively working to expand rural broadband and has a strong track record of partnering with public and private entities to deliver enhanced and increased broadband service. Recently, the Company partnered with the state of New Hampshire and the towns of Danbury, Springfield, Mason and Errol to expand and enhance broadband to more than 2,000 residents and businesses.

In December 2020, Consolidated announced plans to upgrade of 1.6 million locations to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds over a five-year period, including over 1 million locations in Northern New England. For more information on the company's network build plan and investments, visit consolidated.com/future.

About Consolidated Communications Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,600 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005110/en/

