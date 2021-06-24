[February 23, 2021] New York Liberty Announce Multi-Year Deal With Empire BlueCross BlueShield to Address Health Inequities and Social Justice

The New York Liberty and Empire BlueCross BlueShield today announced a partnership designating New York's largest health insurer as an "Official Partner" of the team, which includes combined efforts to address health inequities and advocacy for women in greater New York communities. The Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks also begin partnerships with Empire's sister companies in their respective cities. As part of the Liberty's multi-year agreement, Empire BlueCross BlueShield will become presenting partner of the New York Liberty's Women's Empowerment platform, Breast Health Awareness platform and National Days of Recognition activations, all of which will have an amplified focus on Brooklyn and greater New York City. Empire and the Liberty will also team up to recognize women throughout New York who are making a positive impact in their communities, through the yearlong #ShineLoudSunday social media campaign. "As the WNBA and the New York Liberty enter its 25th year, we understand the importance of teaming up with mission-driven partners like Empire BlueCross BlueShield," said Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. "Our unified values of women's wellness and our shared vision for helping improve the welfare of all New Yorkers, make this alliance seamless. As we officially plant roots in Brooklyn, we are thrilled to have a partner equally committed to helping uplift the community." "Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield is on a mission to measurably and materially improve the health of all New Yorkers," said Alan Murray president of Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New York. "We have been rooted in New York communities for more than 85 years, which is why we are xcited to partner with the Liberty to make a real impact - through education, awareness and community health initiatives - on the health of individuals, families and the various communities in and around New York City."



The company's commitment to addressing long-standing racial and health inequities made this multi-year alignment with these WNBA teams a natural fit. In a truly unique partnership element, whenever the four teams meet during the WNBA season, both teams will come together to host joint community activities that make an impact on health challenges in their respective cities. Additionally, Empire BlueCross BlueShield will work closely with BSE Global, the Liberty's parent company, to provide events, initiatives and volunteer opportunities in the local community for the company's employee resource groups.

ABOUT EMPIRE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD Serving New Yorkers for more than 85 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Empire is the largest health insurer in New York supporting more than four million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Also, follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @empirebcbs and on LinkedIn. ABOUT THE NEW YORK LIBERTY The New York Liberty was founded on October 30, 1996 and is one of three original franchises remaining in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Liberty have made four WNBA Finals appearances in its 24-year history. Owned by Joe and Clara Tsai, owners of the Brooklyn Nets, the Liberty will play its home games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. For more information, please visit NYLiberty.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005229/en/

