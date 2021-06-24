[February 23, 2021] New Unqork Digital Platform Will Streamline Marsh's US Placement and Policy Management Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Marsh, the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor, to build a new digital platform that streamlines insurance placement and policy management services in the US. The platform will create a digital workspace where Marsh's brokers, and the insurers they work with, can quickly and accurately perform key placement and policy services such as structured submissions, quote comparisons, and midterm policy endorsements on a user-friendly and intuitive interface. Features of the new platform include seamless data capture, end-to-end renewal/placement workflows, digital submissions and quotes, self-service dashboards, and financial and coverage comparison tools. The platform is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2021 with casualty coverage, expanding to property, financial and professional liability, and other specialty lines throughout the year. Rabih Ramadi, Head of Financial Services and Insurance, Unqork, said: "Our no-code platform is designed to enable industry leaders like Marsh to quickly launch complex and mission critical applications allowing faster transactions while providing differentiated experience for all users. We are proud to be the platform powering Marsh's placement and policy management system." "Marsh's brokers interact with insurers on a daily basis on behalf of their clients," added Louis Piliego, Chief Operating Officer, Marsh. "With our new digital platform we are making it easier for brokers and insurers to collaborate by eliminating many time-consuming administrative functions, which will ultimately benefit Marsh's clients." About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build,deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.



About Marsh

Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With around 40,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh , Guy Carpenter , Mercer , and Oliver Wyman . Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal ; LinkedIn ; Facebook ; and YouTube , or subscribe to BRINK .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-unqork-digital-platform-will-streamline-marshs-us-placement-and-policy-management-services-301232719.html SOURCE Unqork

