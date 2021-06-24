[February 23, 2021] New Eagle Promotes Kevin Alley to VP, Strategy

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle has promoted Kevin Alley to VP, Strategy, to represent his role driving the company's growth initiatives in the autonomous and electric vehicle markets. New Eagle offers control systems with integrated hardware and software, which give a wide range of companies the ability to control their IP and bring their vehicles to production fast. "Leading companies in the autonomous and electrification space have been turning to Kevin to develop their innovative concepts and turn them into working vehicles," said Rich Swortzel, New Eagle President. "He is playing an equally important role inside our company, leveraging his extensive education and industry experience to drive our growth strategy." Kevin is leading New Eagle's work with a range of partners and customers on major autonomous and electrification programs. Most recently, he spearheaded the company's engagement with the Indy Autonomous Challenge, an autonomous race in October 2021 with a $1 million prize.



About New Eagle New Eagle is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Since its establishment in 2008, it has enabled developers across industries to bring innovation to market faster with powerful tools that simplify software development, OEM components that scale seamlessly to production and the support of a team of experienced engineering professionals. To learn more about New Eagle and the innovative technology it supports, visit www.neweagle.net or contact communications@neweagle.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eagle-promotes-kevin-alley-to-vp-strategy-301231534.html SOURCE New Eagle

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]