[February 22, 2021] New Book Fills Gap in Currently Available Pathology Texts

With the new book Surgical Pathology Review, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) delivers a publication that especially eases the pathologist's journey through board exams and into practice, while offering organ-by-organ specific lesion information valuable for all pathologists. Surgical Pathology Review helps to round out the pathologist into a fully developed diagnostician and to successfully prepare for certification examinations. It is meant to complement currently available pathology texts, bridging the chasm between larger textbooks concerned with the practical aspects of histopathologic diagnosis and basic texts focused on conceptual fundamentals of pathology. "The book is intended for pathologists, at any level of experience but particularly those near the end of training, who seek a once-over review," says author Daniel D. Mais, MD, FCAP, associate professor of pathology in the Department of Pathology at University of Texas Long School of Medicine in San Antonio. "The book is organized by organ system with specific lesions found," explains Dr. Mais. "The only exception is the final chapter, entitled 'Special Topics,' which includes a variety of things applicable throughout. We broke each entity into subsections, including its context, clinical findings, prototypical morphologic findings, special studies, treatment, and prognosis." Tapping into the expertise and experience of 14 other pathology contributors, Surgical Patology Review takes the reader further to offer nonmorphologic, hard-to remember facts associated with each type of lesion. The book provides a catalog of associations considered requisite knowledge for the fully trained pathologist.



With more than 2,000 images, the 488-page book is available in softcover ($100 for CAP members, $125 for others) and ebook ($95) formats. See sample pages and more details to order online at estore.cap.org or call 1-800-323-4040 option 1. Reference PUB130. About the College of American Pathologists

