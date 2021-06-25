TMCnet News
New Program Launches to Plant Two Billion Trees
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada is home to healthy and resilient forests that support the well-being of Canadians and our economy by creating thousands of green jobs while absorbing and storing vast amounts of carbon. Canada's path to net-zero emissions includes protected areas and sustainable forests.
That's why today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced the next step in the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees: the Growing Canada's Forests Program.
Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, officials have continued engaging with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous peoples, industry, and non-government stakeholders on ways to realize this tree planting commitment.
To that end, the government is launching two initiatives to seek information on organizations with immediate access to land or trees and those who are interested in collaborating on tree planting initiatives to help Canada realize its 10-year target:
The 10 year commitment to plant tw billion trees will help Canada combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to our goal of achieving net-zero by 2050. With the help of dedicated organizations across the country, we look forward to growing our healthy, vibrant and sustainably managed forests, leaving behind a legacy for future generations.
Quotes
"Planting two billion trees is more than a plan for climate action. It's a plan for thousands of jobs. We're getting trees in the ground this spring."
Seamus O'Regan, Jr.
"Planting trees is an important part of our plan to build a cleaner, healthier future for our children and grandchildren. Today, the Government of Canada is taking the next step towards our commitment to plant two billion trees by collaborating with organizations across the country. Together, we can fight climate change, support our iconic Canadian biodiversity and create good jobs."
Jonathan Wilkinson
"Canada's hardworking farmers have a solid track record of adopting new strategies to fight climate change. Adding trees to agricultural lands will help sequester more carbon, and improve soil health and water quality, which will benefit farmers. Our government's Two Billion Trees initiative is another meaningful step to help farmers and Canada meet or exceed our GHG targets by 2030."
Marie-Claude Bibeau,
Quick facts
