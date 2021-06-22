TMCnet News
|
New PeopleScout Study Reveals the Best Entry-Level Jobs for People Who Want to Change Careers
CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout identifies the best entry-entry level positions for the millions of out-of-work Americans looking to change careers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For those looking for a new career, PeopleScout has analyzed millions of full-time job postings to identify the jobs and industries that are hiring entry level workers now. All roles on this list require 0-2 years of experience, though some require specific certifications or degrees. PeopleScout's analysis also shows that demand for these roles is growing.
Drivers of heavy and tractor-trailer trucks make up the largest number of current job openings, followed closely by a large number of roles in the medical field. Customer service, technology, banking and accounting, and human resources positions also were among the top jobs available.
"At PeopleScout, we know workers, particularly from the leisure and hospitality sector, have been hit hard by the pandemic," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "Recent surveys have shown that more than half of unemployed workers are looking to change careers. This study identifies the types of entry-level positions with the most open jobs today. We know that some workers are looking to bring their existing skillsets into new roles immediately, while others are looking to obtain additional education or certifications. Our analysis shows there are opportunities for both types of workers."
This PeopleScout study examined more than 3.8 million full-time, entry-level jobs posted since November 2020. This study is intended to help workers who are looking to shift careers identify the best opportunities.
The full list of jobs includes:
Unemployed workers can also find job training in their areas through the American Job Center Network. Workers who were laid off may be eligible for training services through the Dislocated Worker program through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Those who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits may also qualify for SNAP Employment & Training programs.
About PeopleScout
Press Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-peoplescout-study-reveals-the-best-entry-level-jobs-for-people-who-want-to-change-careers-301231082.html
SOURCE PeopleScout
04/21/2009
Security
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Myth vs. Reality: The Truth About AI and CX
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 11:00-11:55am
Keynote Presentation TBA
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 10:30am