[February 18, 2021]

New IR and UV Optics to Minimize Loss and Dispersion

BARRINGTON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO has released Zinc Selenide (ZnSe) Wedged Windows, which are ideal for infrared (IR) applications, and TECHSPEC® Calcium Fluoride (CaF 2 ) Aspheric Lenses, which have high transmission from ultraviolet (UV) to IR wavelengths.

Zinc Selenide (ZnSe) Wedged Windows are designed for use with high-power CO 2 laser systems. These windows are available in two wedge angle options: 30 arcmin or 3°, which help to eliminate etalon fringe effects as well as to prevent cavity feedback. With a broad wavelength range, excellent transmission in the IR, low absorption, and high resistance to thermal shock, Zinc Selenide (ZnSe) Wedged Windows are ideal for IR applications including thermal imaging, forward-looking infrared (FLIR), and medical imaging.

TECHSPEC® Calcium Fluoride (CaF 2 ) Aspheric Lenses have high transmission from 200nm (UV) to 7µm (IR). The low refractive index of calcium fluoride reduces Fresnel reflection loss without the use of anti-reflection (AR) coatings. Low solubility and a hardness that is superior to other fluoride-based substrates enable these diamond-turned aspheres to be used in harsh environments. Two designs for these aspheres are available. The first features a design wavelength of 266nm for use with Nd:YAG and excimer lasers, as well as for use in other UV applications. The second design features a 4µm design wavelength for use in other spectroscopic, mid-wave IR (MWIR) thermal imaging, and other IR applications.







To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Garvey

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: ngarvey@edmundoptics.com

Related Images

znse-wedged-windows.jpg

ZnSe Wedged Windows

Zinc Selenide

caf2-aspheric-lenses.jpg

CaF2 Aspheric Lenses

Calcium Fluoride

Related Links

Edmund Optics

New IR and UV Optics to Minimize Loss and Dispersion

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ir-and-uv-optics-to-minimize-loss-and-dispersion-301230631.html

SOURCE Edmund Optics