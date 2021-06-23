[February 17, 2021] New Tech Talent North Helps Tech Companies Navigate Unique Human Resource Challenges

Leaders in Canadian tech are rallying online May 12-13, 2021 to learn, share, network and grow at Tech Talent North. The producers behind SAAS NORTH, Canada's largest gathering of SaaS (News - Alert) entrepreneurs, are excited to announce the launch of sister event Tech Talent North, presented by HR Tech Group. "Hyper-growth was in effect for many tech companies in 2020, while some verticals within tech struggled with layoffs and furloughs. Canada's tech industry is rewriting its talent playbook to meet the challenges and impact of the global pandemic, which includes managing highly distributed workforces and radical pivots. Many of the most challenging side effects of the pandemic fall squarely into the human-resources category," notes Dave Tyldesley, Co-founder of Cube Business Media Inc. and Producer of Tech Talent North. Originally founded in 2002, the Tech Talent Conference carved out a reputation as a thoughtful and highly curated forum for leaders in Human Resources in BC's thriving tech community. Now, Cube Business Media Inc., a preeminent national producer of B2B conferences, and HR Tech Group have joined forces to take the event to new heights with a pivot to an online conference in 2021 and national expansion. This scaled-up and re-branded version of the acclaimed conference is now known as Tech Talent North - drawing tech talent game changers from coast-to-coast. Stephanie Hollingshead, CEO of HR Tech Group adds, "While many sectors weakened, Canada's tech sector has continued to grow overall during this pandemic. We are seeing some explosive growth ithin SaaS, VFX, gaming, clean tech, AI and life sciences, and the overall demand for key technical and leadership talent continues to outstrip the supply. Attracting, hiring, retaining, and motivating a diverse technical workforce is critical to these companies' successes."



Helping shape the Tech Talent North program is an array of advisors from firms such as: Shopify, Ceridian, Unbounce, Kabam Games, Certn, Visier, Routific, Hootsuite and more. While attendees won't be meeting physically this year, there will be plenty of opportunities to network with peers to learn from their challenges and successes. Using innovative technology, attendees can connect to have meaningful conversations with conference delegates, speakers and other players in the tech ecosystem. "During the pandemic, HR issues have emerged as some of the top challenges for Canadian tech companies. The 2021 conference will showcase the most compelling workforce planning, diversity, talent acquisition and culture curation solutions. We will share how the best managed companies have tackled rapid changes to their workforces," says Laurie Murdoch, 2021 Conference Chair, Vice President, People & Organization, Sony Pictures Imageworks Canada Inc.

Attendees can purchase tickets for Tech Talent North from just $100. Tech founders and C-Suite executives are encouraged to attend with their top HR leaders and practitioners and team ticket packages are available. About Tech Talent North

Tech Talent North is a conference about people and culture in tech. In 2021, we invite people-centric tech leaders and their HR teams from across Canada to convene virtually to discuss and learn about rapidly changing trends, expectations and strategies around HR in the tech industry. 2021 marks the 9th edition of this conference on May 12-13. Get the tactical tools you need to scale up, continue to innovate and get the most out of your teams!

HR Tech Group is a non-profit association for HR, People and Culture professionals in Canada's tech sector. The group produces Western Canada's leading Tech Salary Survey and provides thought leadership, training, collaboration channels and tech sector data. Our member community is instrumental to tech industry growth, and is connected through knowledge exchange, strong professional and mentoring networks and the sharing of benchmark data. Our 550+ members lead and influence the HR, people and culture practices at over 180 tech employers in all tech sectors, including ICT, film/VFX, digital media, cleantech and life sciences. HR Tech Group founded the Tech Talent Conference in 2002 as a bi-annual conference based in Vancouver, B.C.

Cube Business Media Inc. is a national boutique conference and exposition company, founded to generate connections, build content & create communities. In the COVID era, we create virtual hubs where like-minded individuals can gather. Cube Business Media specializes in building annual events from the ground up, with a history of building tech-centric events like SAAS NORTH, which bring professionals back year after year. Cube Business Media brings connections to some of the biggest and most innovative tech and SaaS companies in Canada.

