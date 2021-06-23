TMCnet News
New Marley Insights Turns Conversational Texting Data Into Advanced Insurance Analytics
BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know insurance, today announced the availability of Marley Insights.
Marley Insights is a visual dashboard of more than 20 built-in analytical reports, and countless customizable views including message sentiment, open claims, average time to first contact, average survey score, active users, and case status. Supervisors can filter by numerous attributes including case type, group, operator name and date and status. Insurance carriers can use the provided API to integrate data from Marley Insights into their core insurance platform.
The data captured in texting conversations offers a glimpse into how policyholders are feeling, how reps are handling claims, and how teams are performing. With Marley Insights, supervisors gain a dashboard view across their claims agents' conversations to help optimize policyholders' experiences, celebrate adjusters' performance, and drive behavioral change.
Hi Marley's Founder and CEO Mike Greene said, "The role of the supervisor is critical in claims and is especially challenging in today's remote working environment. Marley Insights' conversational data benchmarking allows supervisors to visualize sentiment, capture reviews and understand how the team is performing. Customers with Marley Insights have described it as a capability they 'no longer want to be without!'"
Jeffrey Pryce, Assistant Vice President, Claims, at Uion Mutual, said, "Union Mutual values the metrics and analytics received from the Hi Marley platform. We've noted shorter claims cycle times and increased positive customer feedback data as two of the most compelling results."
Marley Insights benefits include:
Hi Marley makes it simple for policyholders to contact claim adjusters via text to leverage their communication channel of choice cut through inefficiencies. By providing an SMS platform purpose-built for the insurance industry in which the entire ecosystem of service providers can communicate, insurance carriers can delight customers, achieve faster time to resolution and lower loss ratios.
