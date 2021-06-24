[February 16, 2021] New Trimble SX12 Scanning Total Station Adds Features and Applications for Versatile Everyday Surveying and Scanning

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® SX12 Scanning Total Station, the next iteration of its breakthrough 3D scanning total station that provides fast and efficient data capture for surveying, engineering and geospatial professionals. New features, including a high-power laser pointer and high-resolution camera system, expand capabilities in surveying and complex 3D modeling and enable new workflows in tunneling and underground mining. The Trimble SX12 merges high-speed 3D laser scanning, Trimble VISION™ imaging technology and high-accuracy total station measurements into familiar field and office workflows for surveyors. A new green, focusable Class 1M laser pointer is safe for viewing with the naked eye, offers high-power visibility and makes it easy to see even at a distance. An improved camera system provides enhanced pointing and site documentation capabilities. "The new SX12 adds more features and applications to an already widely adopted, field-proven scanning total station," said Gregory Lepere, marketing director of Optical and Imaging for Trimble Geospatial. "The addition of a premium laser pointer completes the picture for surveyors wanting an instrument that can operate as an everyday highend total station with the added value of scanning and imagery."



Software Enables Rich Data Capture for Infrastructure, Tunneling and Underground Mining Projects The Trimble SX12 allows users to quickly and easily operate with common survey workflows, including new versions of Trimble's industry-leading field and office software.

With Trimble Access™ 2021 Field Software, users can harness the full potential of the Trimble SX12, whether performing accurate measurements or comparing 3D scanning as-built data in the field. The combination is ideal for infrastructure projects such as utilities, roads, rail, water, transportation and telecom. With the laser pointer, it also enables new applications for laser-guided drilling and excavation guidance, rock bolt and blast hole set out, and as-built verification for underground tunnel and mine construction. By integrating rich data from the Trimble SX12 into intuitive office workflows, Trimble Business Center version 5.40 enables users to quickly create complete customer deliverables. With its enhanced point cloud management, eCogAI™ automated information extraction, and interoperability to leading CAD and GIS packages, the solution empowers users to exceed even the toughest client demands. The combination also enables the capture of rich tunnel point clouds for as-built comparison, automated tunnel extraction routines and detailed 3D mesh inspection resulting in intuitive reporting deliverables for construction verification. "Tunneling projects are highly dependent on accurate positioning to precisely control equipment and track progress in difficult underground construction environments," said Boris Skopljak, marketing director of Monitoring and Tunneling for Trimble Geospatial. "The combination of the SX12 and new software workflows, simplifies the capture of site conditions, enabling tunneling and mining surveyors to make accurate and informed decisions without the complexity and additional cost of multiple systems." Availability The Trimble SX12 is available now through Trimble's Geospatial distribution partners. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com/SX12. About Trimble Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com . GTRMB View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trimble-sx12-scanning-total-station-adds-features-and-applications-for-versatile-everyday-surveying-and-scanning-301228628.html SOURCE Trimble

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]