[February 11, 2021] New Planar UltraRes X Series Combines Superior Image Performance with Commercial Reliability

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today unveiled Planar® UltraRes™ X Series, a line of 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) commercial-grade LCD displays featuring 700-nit brightness and a wide color gamut perfect for High Dynamic Range ( HDR (News - Alert) ) content. Available in 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch sizes, Planar UltraRes X Series includes a 24x7 design and, when paired with the optional ultra-thin Planar® Profile™ Mounting System, users are able to mount the display close to the wall while remaining front serviceable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005130/en/ Planar announces Planar UltraRes X Series line of 4K HDR LCD displays, combining superior image performance with commercial reliability (Graphic: Business Wire) Planar UltraRes X Series addresses customer demand while maintaining the features users depend on for exceptional visual performance. As a line of professonal LCD displays combining superior image performance with commercial reliability, Planar UltraRes X Series is designed to support a wide range of mission-critical, secure applications, including conference rooms and control rooms, as well as environments ranging from digital signage to lobbies and high-end home offices.



"Planar UltraRes Series has been our standout product for combining large size, Ultra HD resolution and professional features and performance," said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. "With Planar UltraRes X Series, we placed our focus on setting a new level of visual performance while maintaining our highly valued commercial features - and we added a 100-inch size." The next-generation Planar UltraRes X Series features built-in Planar® MediaPlex™ Plus processing, allowing multiple sources to be viewed simultaneously in picture-in-picture, dual, triple or quad layouts. The new line of LCD displays are also available in responsive touch models and with optional Planar® ERO-LCD™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) technology. The optically-bonded glass front protects the LCD from damage in high traffic, public environments and also improves perceived contrast to provide viewers with the highest quality visual experience.

Planar UltraRes X Series LCD displays are manufactured in the United States and fully compliant with the Trade Agreement Act (TAA). This provides expert field and factory service for customers within North America, in addition to meeting key requirements for government customers. See Planar UltraRes X Series in action today at rAVe's New Tech LAVNCH Day Event or view a product video. The Planar UltraRes X Series will begin shipping in March and is available through Planar's global network of authorized resellers. For more information about Planar UltraRes X Series, visit https://www.planar.com/UltraResX. About Planar Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world's leading organizations use Planar's broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2020). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA, with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005130/en/

