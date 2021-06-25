[February 10, 2021] New York State Small Business Owner Molly Bakewell Chamberlin Appointed to Washington, D.C.-Based NSBA Leadership and Technology Councils

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM industry entrepreneur, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, the president of the Buffalo, New York-based Embassy Global, LLC, was recently chosen from among a select group of U.S. small business leaders to represent the nation's interests, as a delegate to the National Small Business Association's (NSBA) Leadership and Technology Councils.

Based in Washington, D.C., the NSBA is the nation's oldest small business advocacy organization, operating on a staunchly non-partisan basis. The NSBA Leadership Council provides valuable networking opportunities among other invited small business advocates from across the country. It does so, while further ensuring that small business owners like Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin have a vital seat at the table, including as Congress and regulators take up key small business proposals. In addition, the NSBA Technology Council advocates for an improved overall economic climate for U.S. technology-related small businesses, in areas such as U.S. SBIR and STTR grant program funding; enhanced IP protections and data privacy rights; cyber-security compliance; and government contracting opportunities, among others. Each NSBA Council delegate helps to raise grassroots awareness of critical small business concerns impacting themselves and their communities before policymakers in Washington, D.C., as well as before state and local government officials.

U.S. small businesses play an essential role in the economy. As detailed in an October 2020 report published by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy, U.S. small businesses are defined as any independent business that is comprised of fewer than 500 employees. According to that same report, there are approximately 31.7 million small businesses currently operating in the U.S., further comprising an estimated 99.9% of all firms. From 2000 to 2019, U.S. small businesses created an estimated 10.5 million, or 65.1%, of all net new jobs, while large firms were responsible for 5.6 million net new jobs in the same timeframe.

"I am proud to have named Molly Bakewell Chamberlin to both our Leadership and Technology Councils," stated NSBA President and CEO, Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin is a globally renowned xpert of more than 20 years in business-to-business strategic technical marketing, PR, and business development. Her work is focused exclusively within engineering, high-tech manufacturing, and related science and technology disciplines. She founded Embassy Global, LLC, in 2008 as a 100% woman owned fully virtual business in New York State. The firm's goal is to provide small-to-medium sized high-tech manufacturers and related service providers with cost-effective, "big box" strategic consulting services. The firm itself is specifically known for its capabilities to achieve significant, measurable return-on-investment, as well as its value proposition of having extensive subject matter expertise in the actual products, markets, applications, and end customers served by its clients. Now in its twelfth year, Embassy Global has faithfully served more than 150 of the world's leading B2B high-tech manufacturers and service providers. The firm's industry recognized one-of-a-kind methods and experience have also translated into thousands of qualified new leads and opportunities for the clients it serves.





As president and principal consultant of Embassy Global, a role in which she has served since the firm's 2008 founding, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin oversees all of the firm's daily operations and client technical strategy. Prior to founding Embassy Global, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin held a progressive series of in-house leadership roles at several multi-national high-tech manufacturers, with her work receiving international acclaim. Today, Embassy Global proudly remains a 100% woman-owned New York State small business. It is also a UN Women approved supplier.



Industry appreciation for both Embassy Global's and Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin's expertise can be further demonstrated beyond the mere ROI that the firm achieves for its clients. For example, over three consecutive years, from 2018 to 2020, Embassy Global was a finalist in the United Kingdom's annual Electronics Industry Awards. This recognition came from the high number of peer nominations earned in three unique categories: Most Outstanding PR Agency, Academic Support, and Industry Personality of the Year. These recognitions also made Embassy Global the sole American small business, and only New York State business of any size, recognized with such distinctions over a three-year period.

In addition, in 2019, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin was personally recognized as one of the world's "Top 50 People in Sensors Technology" by Sensors Online, a prominent industry trade publication. Her article work has been widely published within the niche industries served by her firm, including in multiple languages and more than a dozen countries. She is a graduate of Canisius College in Buffalo, New York and was also recently accepted into the Harvard Business Analytics Program.

Notes Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, "I'm grateful to the NSBA for this amazing opportunity. From my time as the founder and owner of Embassy Global, and with my own small business clients, I see first-hand, daily, the clear importance of advocacy when it comes to matters of law, regulation, technology, and equality. By serving on the NSBA's Leadership and Technology Councils, I hope to speak about my own experiences as a U.S. small business owner in a more public forum, and in hopes of raising awareness of the critical issues affecting both U.S. and New York State small businesses, while of course, helping to take our collective small-business message to the people who need to hear it most: our Members of Congress, House of Representatives, and state and local government officials."

For more information on the NSBA and its Leadership and Technology Councils, please visit www.nsba.biz. For more information regarding Embassy Global, LLC, visit www.embassyglobalpr.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12857517

Press release distributed by PRLog View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-state-small-business-owner-molly-bakewell-chamberlin-appointed-to-washington-dc-based-nsba-leadership-and-technology-councils-301225665.html SOURCE Embassy Global, LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]