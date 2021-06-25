[February 10, 2021] New Statesman enjoys digital subscription growth of 75% alongside a rapid rise in paid-for subscriptions as it pivots for future expansion

Thanks to significant investment and a focus on digital transformation, New Statesman sees highest paid circulation for 40 years, with subscriptions revenue also up 77% over three years. With the title set to launch a new website in the coming months. LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Statesman has announced digital subscription growth of 75% in just one year, with subscription revenues also up 77% in three years following significant investment in its journalism and the launch of new brands and associated digital services. Registered users on the New Statesman website rose by 83% to more than 200,000 from January 2020 to February 2021, and 86% of New Statesman's circulation is now paid for. The New Statesman website has reached the highest level of audience growth since the introduction of a paywall in early 2018 and it now attracts around 2 million unique users a month. By the end of January this year, the New Statesman's paid circulation had reached 34,451. Print subscriptions rose 12% and the number of readers signed up to our New Statesman newsletters is now over 150,000. Martin Ashplant, Chief Product Officer, New Statesman Media Group explains: "With the launch of the New Statesman's new website now imminent and following a period of significant, recent digital expansion, our focus is firmly on engagement and communities. This rapid growth in digital readership and paid-for subscriptions shows that the strategy is working and it enabled us to remove network advertising from the website last year." Robert Jay, Chief Marketing Officer, New Statesman Media Group, who has been at the helm of several new product launches in recent months, says: "Growth has come as part of our focus to build New Statesman's brand and digital offeing. The overall subscription numbers are very encouraging and heading in the right direction. To have paid digital subscriptions up 75% in such a short time is testament to the team and we are all set for the next phase of our digital expansion".



With several digital products launched, including a new and improved website underway, the media group's mission remains the same: to analyse and explain the defining issues driving change in the world today. New Statesman Editor-in-Chief, Jason Cowley adds: "At this time of multifaceted crisis, our response has been to accelerate investment and invest in journalism. In recent months, Philip Collins, John Gray, Chris Deerin, Rachel Cunliffe and Louise Perry have joined the team as exclusive NS writers and we are planning to hire even more outstanding writers. The New Statesman has successfully rebuilt from a low base over recent years and we are now in a position to accelerate our expansion – which includes international expansion under the leadership of Jeremy Cliffe and the launch of a new website. I am delighted by our organic growth and that, across all of our platforms, we are reaching more engaged readers than ever before. I would like congratulate the whole team on all their efforts."

New Statesman has successfully managed to reduce controlled free and bulk copies by 49%, with actively purchased copies now accounting for 86% of its circulation, up from 70% in 2019. Its multi-platform publishing model has ensured the newly revamped offering is conquering the digital space. The New Statesman Media Group also launched a stable of 'Monitor' digital brands in recent months, headed by four top editors, Courtney Fingar, Philippa Nuttall Jones, Sommer Mathis and Pete Swabey. Its titles now include eight vertical brands, besides New Statesman, which include Investment Monitor, Energy Monitor, City Monitor, Tech Monitor, Spear's, Elite Traveller, The World of Fine Wine and Press Gazette. Alongside this, New Statesman Media Group is set to announce the launch of LeadMonitor.ai, a unique marketing solution which offers through-the-funnel content marketing and lead generation via its range of premium B2B and B2C brands, through first-party insights to an audience of over 89m users.

New Statesman Media Group

About New Statesman The New Statesman, our founding title,?is the leading progressive political and cultural magazine in the United Kingdom. Established as a weekly review of politics and literature in 1913, the New Statesman is celebrated?for its progressive and liberal politics, its intelligence, its range of opinions and the quality of its writing and analysis. We launched 107 years ago as a journal for "rational and scientific method". Since then, we have brought a liberal sensibility, sceptical politics and an open mind to everything that we do. In this new digital era, we continue to be committed to truth-telling and journalistic excellence. Now our goal is to?expand our coverage internationally as we analyse and explain the?defining?political, economic, cultural, technological and social issues of our time. The effects of technological disruption, changes in investment flows, the clean energy transition and the shifting roles of cities and nations are key issues shaping the world today. Our mission is to understand and then explain these key issues. We do that through our network of new Monitor sites which include City Monitor, Investment Monitor, Energy Monitor, Tech Monitor and Lead Monitor and through the New Statesman, showing how the issues are converging and why they matter so much to our readers and partners.

