[February 09, 2021] New Leaders Announced for Branch Operations and Greater Pensacola Operations

Navy Federal Credit Union, announced today that Captain Keith Hoskins (USN Retired), has been named to the role of executive vice president, branch operations and Kara Cardona has been selected to serve as the new leader of Greater Pensacola Operations. Hoskins served as lead executive for Greater Pensacola Operations since April 2019. "Keith Hoskins has been a tremendous leader for Greater Pensacola Operations," said Debbie Calder, chief operating officer for Navy Federal. "Between that experience and his 27 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Keith truly understands our members. I'm confident he will help our growing branch team meet the evolving needs of our members around the world." Hoskins takes the helm of the branch team from RADM Dietrich Kuhlmann (USN Retired) who was named chief real estate lending officer. Prior to joining Navy Federal, Hoskins was the western district manager for Gulf Power Company. His transition from militaryservice came after 27 distinguished years in the U.S. Navy where he retired as Commanding Officer for Naval Air Station Pensacola, providing leadership and oversight to over 25,000 military and civilian personnel. In this role, Hoskins received the Chief's Installation Excellence Award in 2015. He also served as a F-18 pilot on the Blue Angels flight demonstration team.



"One thing I have learned in my time so far with Navy Federal is this team, no matter where you serve in the credit union, has an unwavering commitment to be there for our members, each other, and our communities," said Hoskins. "I am proud to be part of it, and look forward to leading our branch team." Cardona has been with the credit union for over 21 years, the last three years serving as the number two for Greater Pensacola Operations, Navy Federal's largest operations site employing more than 8,400 people. Navy Federal is on track to reach its commitment of employing 10,000 people in the Pensacola/Escambia County community by 2026. Prior to her current role, Cardona served as vice president for the credit union's branch operations.

"Kara's commitment to our members, team members and the Pensacola community is outstanding," said Calder. "I've always been impressed with her relentless focus on our members while continuing to improve the work experience for our team members." In addition to her senior executive role at Navy Federal, Kara also serves as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors for Baptist Health Care Inc. and as Secretary on the Board of Directors for First Place Partners Economic Development Organization. She is also a member of IMPACT 100 Pensacola and serves as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Kara holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia College in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a minor in Business, and is an alumnus of Navy Federal's Executive Education program at Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. "The opportunity to lead our Pensacola team is a great honor," said Cardona. "I look forward to continuing to help our employees enjoy a world-class work environment so they can continue their exceptional service to our members while also strengthening our partnerships across the local community." About Navy Federal's Greater Pensacola Operations: Originally opened in 2003, the campus recently completed a second phase of expansion, resulting in a capital investment of approximately $1.2B in the campus, featuring work space for more than 10,000 people. The campus offers a wide range of career opportunities, including contact center, collections, mortgage processing, lending, information technology, membership, savings, marketing, business services, credit cards, human resources and the credit union's learning and development department. About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 22,000 and has a global network of 344 branches.

